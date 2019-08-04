|
|
Virginia Hamel Stringer 1924-2019
Virginia Hamel Stringer (Ginny) died peacefully on August 3, 2019 surrounded by her family.Born in 1924, in Worcester, MA she was the first of three daughters of the late Wilfred and Aurida (Lacroix) Hamel.Ginny graduated from Clark University in Worcester, MA in 1946, the first class to include women; she was the first president of Pleiades, the Senior Honorary Society. She was married for 66 years to the late Capt. Carl Stringer, USN. She leaves her four daughters and four exceptionally fine sons in law: Cynthia Perry (Bruce Sievers) of Tiburon, California; Stephanie Stringer (Steve Clayton) of Norfolk, Virginia; Amy Stringer (Jaan Laaspere) of Norwich, Vermont; Sarah Gutfreund (Tom Gutfreund) of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Lucy Rojansky and Tristan Stringer, and five great-grandchildren. Although she moved 20 times with her husband, she was employed at several social service agencies in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia. Later she served as board president for a community mental health center in Cincinnati, Ohio and as board president of the Norfolk Senior Center in Norfolk, Virginia. She was a longtime and active member of the League of Women Voters. Among her interests were world travel, (she visited 42 countries) and watercolor painting. She was active in the Chesapeake Bay Watercolorists, and won several blue ribbons for her artwork.
Memorial Reception at Harborâ€™s Edge,One Colley Avenue, Norfolk,Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 2-4 pm.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Carl and Virginia Stringer Endowed Scholarship Fund at Clark University, 950 Main St. in Worcester, MA 01610.Burial will be with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019