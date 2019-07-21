Virginia Hurt Breeden, 95, died in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on July 14, 2019. She was the widow of Edward L. Breeden, Jr., of Norfolk, Virginia, an attorney and long-time member of the Virginia General Assembly. They were married in 1966 at Bruton Parish Church in Williamsburg, Virginia, where she was assistant to the President of Colonial Williamsburg. She also worked in public relations for the Virginia Division of the American Cancer Society at the University of Virginia and in the research library of the National Geographic Magazine in Washington, DC.



Mrs. Breeden served on the boards of The Virginia Museum in Richmond, the Chrysler Museum of Art, Virginia Beach Garden Club, Norfolk Forum, Princess Anne County Historical Society, the Virginia Symphony, Womenâ€™s Democratic Club of Norfolk, the Norfolk Chapter of the American Cancer Society, and the Hilltop Branch of the YMCA in Virginia Beach. She was president of the Norfolk Society of Arts and twice served as chairman of the Presidentâ€™s Advisory Council at Virginia Wesleyan College. She was a member of the Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church.



She graduated with honors from Greensboro College and studied business at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She delighted in entertaining guests in her warm and welcoming homes. She was a gifted raconteur and avid reader whose interests ranged from art, world history and politics to gardening and cooking. Above all else, she relished spending time with her beloved family and friends. She had a brilliant sense of humor and enjoyed telling wonderful jokes and sharing her highly amusing observations of life. She traveled widely and joyfully and wrote, as she said, not-very-good poetry. She was a walker of beaches.



She was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley Hurt Brand, of Salem, Virginia, and Rebecca Hurt Johnson, of Roanoke, Virginia. She is survived by a stepson, Edward L. Breeden, III, of Norfolk, Virginia, grandchildren and nieces and nephews, including Liza Pence Urso of Dallas, Texas; Virginia Hurt Johnson Burnley of Alexandria, Virginia; Caroline Brand of Charlottesville, Virginia; and Pamela Chamberlain of Stockton, New Jersey.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in her memory be made to the Virginia H. and Edward L. Breeden, Jr., Scholarship at Virginia Wesleyan College, the Chrysler Museum of Art, or a charity of oneâ€™s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019