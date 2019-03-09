|
Virginia Kamariotis, 84, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on Mar. 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Emma and George Arger. She is survived by daughters, Linda Kitt, Diane Haffey and her husband Patrick, Elizabeth Brown; son, John Marchione; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and extended family.A memorial graveside will be held at a later date at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 9, 2019