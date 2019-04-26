The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Virginia Mae King Chappell, 88, of 1141 County Line Road, Belvidere, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk, VA.Mrs. Chappell was born in Norfolk on January 2, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Douglas McIlwaine "Buck", Sr. and Ida Mae Mizzell King. A homemaker, she was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Rountree Chappell; a sister, Ruth Ann Curling; and by two brothers, infant "Teeny Bud" and Douglas M. "Yebo" King, II.Surviving are her three daughters, Jennifer Leigh Lamm of Belvidere, Donna Nell Davis and husband, Charles, of Tyner, and Nancy Harvina Maitland and husband, Terry; a son, Alan Harvey Chappell and wife, Angela, all of Belvidere; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.A funeral mass will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anne Catholic Church. A private entombment will be in the Chappell Family Cemetery near the home. Friends may join the family in the Parish Hall of the church immediately following the service on Monday, and all other times at the residence.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the .Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2019
