Virginia Lee Gilsdorf, 93, of Norfolk, VA, passed away May 11, 2019. Born in Crumpler, WV, she graduated from Bassett High School and received her RN certification from Louis-Gayle Hospital. She married in 1949 and relocated to Norfolk. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Crayton Lee Gilsdorf, Sr.; parents, Washington Alexander â€œZanderâ€ Young and Barbara Ruth â€œNanny Louâ€ Lawless Young; and nine brothers and sisters. Left to cherish her memory: her children, Crayton Lee Gilsdorf, Jr., (Freida) and Brenda Harris; granddaughter, Jenny Lee Gilsdorf; step-granddaughters, Jessica Lockwood and Jill Newton; step-grandson, Justin Lockwood; and four great-grandsons. The family would like to express their appreciation to her caregivers, Chloe Hathaway and Zetta Nicholson and to Kindred Hospice nurses, Judy, Michelle, and Michelle. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 15, 2019