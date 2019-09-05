|
84, was called home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2019. She was born on September 10, 1935 to the late Mr. William Henry and Lillie Nichols. She was raised by John & Virginia Williams. Virginia leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, David W. Joyner, Sr.; one daughter, Clemetine Joyner; one son, David W. Joyner Jr. Celebration of life will be held 11am, Sat., 9/07/2019, at United House of Prayer, Va. Beach. Visitation 4-6pm, Fri., Beach Funeral Services.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019