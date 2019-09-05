The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
United House of Prayer
Va. Beach, VA
Virginia Lee "Pugg" Joyner


1935 - 2019
Virginia Lee "Pugg" Joyner Obituary
84, was called home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2019. She was born on September 10, 1935 to the late Mr. William Henry and Lillie Nichols. She was raised by John & Virginia Williams. Virginia leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, David W. Joyner, Sr.; one daughter, Clemetine Joyner; one son, David W. Joyner Jr. Celebration of life will be held 11am, Sat., 9/07/2019, at United House of Prayer, Va. Beach. Visitation 4-6pm, Fri., Beach Funeral Services.

www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019
