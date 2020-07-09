Virginia Lee Smeland, 81, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on July 6, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Mildred Price. She was a florist for many years.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her sons, Daryl and Mark Smeland; sister, Norma Jameson; and brother, Donald Wayne Price. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Debra Smeland-Bowerman and husband, Alex; son, Andrew Smeland, Jr., and wife, Susan; two sisters, Shirley Pittman and husband, Stonewall B., and Denise Deal and husband, Ty; grandchildren, Chelsea Smeland and Alexa Monroe; close family friend, Rachel Brodeur; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown F.H., Tidewater Dr. Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.