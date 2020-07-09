1/
Virginia Lee Smeland
Virginia Lee Smeland, 81, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on July 6, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Mildred Price. She was a florist for many years.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her sons, Daryl and Mark Smeland; sister, Norma Jameson; and brother, Donald Wayne Price. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Debra Smeland-Bowerman and husband, Alex; son, Andrew Smeland, Jr., and wife, Susan; two sisters, Shirley Pittman and husband, Stonewall B., and Denise Deal and husband, Ty; grandchildren, Chelsea Smeland and Alexa Monroe; close family friend, Rachel Brodeur; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown F.H., Tidewater Dr. Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
