Virginia Martin Cochran, 94, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 8, 2019 at home, under the care of her family.Born July 24, 1924 in Danville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ila and Jessie Martin. She was also predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Frontis E. Cochran and a granddaughter, Jennifer Holliday. Over the years, Virginia worked at various jobs, but was proud to have been a homemaker for most of her life. A talented cook, she loved setting the table and sharing her southern hospitality with anyone who might drop by. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Evans Cochran and wife Karen, Cathy Talley-Banks and husband Bill, Mary Brantley and husband David, Beth Cochran and partner, Bill; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Rev. Thomas L. Mercer, Sr. will officiate. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019