The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Martin Cochran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Martin Cochran Obituary
Virginia Martin Cochran, 94, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 8, 2019 at home, under the care of her family.Born July 24, 1924 in Danville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ila and Jessie Martin. She was also predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Frontis E. Cochran and a granddaughter, Jennifer Holliday. Over the years, Virginia worked at various jobs, but was proud to have been a homemaker for most of her life. A talented cook, she loved setting the table and sharing her southern hospitality with anyone who might drop by. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Evans Cochran and wife Karen, Cathy Talley-Banks and husband Bill, Mary Brantley and husband David, Beth Cochran and partner, Bill; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Rev. Thomas L. Mercer, Sr. will officiate. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now