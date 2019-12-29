The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Virginia Neal Koun Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" Neal Koun, 89, of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sharon Kay Vondra, her sister Barbara Courts and husband John N. Koun.

Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Susan V. Crosland (Dudley) of Virginia Beach VA; son, Charles N. Vondra (Lisa -beth) of Chester Springs, PA; son, Alan J. Vondra of Irvine CA; sister Patricia Kelley (Verne) of Boca Raton FL; grandchildren, Edward D. Wood; Neal M. Wood; Virginia R. Schiappa(Andrew); Kai Vondra; Clare-Elyse Vondra and much loved nieces and nephews.

Virginia was born on February 26, 1930, in Mpls. Minn. She completed her undergraduate degree from Carleton College and her master's degree from the University of Georgia.

Virginia loved her family, her faith and her music. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach and sangin the choir. As a music teacher, she made an impact on the lives of many students in Virginia and Georgia.

A memorial service for Virginia will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach on February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Academy of Music at P.O. Box 11146, Norfolk, VA, 23517. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019
