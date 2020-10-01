1/1
Virginia Norfleet "Ginny" Moritz
Virginia "Ginny" Norfleet Moritz, 70, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away at home on September 29, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Born in Norfolk, VA on June 13, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Rachel Norfleet.

Ginny was a lifelong resident of Chesapeake and graduated from Great Bridge High School in 1968 where she met then later married the love of her life, Kenneth (Ken) Moritz Sr. Over the years she worked in the City of Chesapeake Voter Registrar's Office, owned an antique shop, served as a bus aide for children with special needs through Chesapeake Public Schools, and cherished the years she spent as a stay at home mom.

Ginny enjoyed antiquing, crafting, gardening, camping, and spending time with her family. She was described by many as one of the sweetest people they knew and had a smile that could light up a room.

Ginny is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry (Margaret) Norfleet of Chesapeake. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 48 years, Kenneth F. Moritz Sr.; daughter, Christine Moritz Adams (Austin) of Vienna, VA; son, Kenneth F. Moritz Jr. (Tina) of Virginia Beach; brothers, Gary (Joy) and Wally (Gina) Norfleet of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Lily, Aubrey, and Tanner; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 3, at 11 a.m. Donations in her honor may be made to Georgetown Ministry, St Paul's United Methodist Church, Chesapeake, VA to support families facing food insecurity. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Chesapeake Mem'l Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
