Virginia Beazley Oden, 93, of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2019. Virginia was born in Milford, Virginia. She is predeceased by her parents, Virginia and Milton Beasley, and her brothers, Lewis and Milton (â€œRedâ€). She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Leonard O. Oden. Together they built a family and enjoyed living in their home on the beach in Ocean View. She is survived by her five daughters, Judy Swystun (Andrey), Catherine Fulton (Mark), Liz Hayden (Charlie), Carolyn Chapman (Vernon) and Jackie Brothers (Bob) and ten grandchildren: Nathan, Julie (Jon Csaplar), Katelyn, Brandon, Christine, Michael, Bobby, Rachel, Ginna and Jacob. Virginia attended Grace Hospitalâ€™s nursing program in Richmond and was a registered nurse at Columbia Presbyterian Hospitalâ€™s pediatric department. A loving mother and grandmother, Virginia was a devoted Christian who served as a model of deep faith and unconditional love for her family and friends. Virginia was a longtime attendee of Williamsburg Community Chapel. Ginny, as Leonard called her, was a major force in forging family traditions, which centered around birthdays, Christmas and Easter. Their home was filled with laughter and devotion to their family. A balance of love, work, worship and play was the guiding principle for life by which Virginia lived her life and enriched the lives of others. Family and friends may join the immediate family for a visitation on Saturday April 27, 2019, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2 pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. The family requests flowers or donations honoring Virginiaâ€™s life may be made to International Cooperating Ministries. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary