R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Suffolk Christian Church
Virginia Perry (Jenny) Smith

Virginia Perry (Jenny) Smith Obituary
Virginia (Jenny) Perry Smith, 77, of Suffolk, Virginia, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Jenny was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel N. Perry and Garland Jones Perry; brother, Seth Earl Perry; Aunt Mary Wagner Jones.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her career spanned the insurance, bookkeeping and real estate business. She was a member of Suffolk Christian Church and active in many church activities, including financial secretary for many years. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, sewing, working in her yard, spending time at the beach and helping others. She will be missed by friends, family and all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, C. Aubrey Smith; daughters Debby Serena and Pixie Russell, husband Doug; grandsons Will Russell, wife Sarah and Jack Russell; great granddaughter Nancy Gray Russell; brother Samuel N. Perry; sister Suzy Chandler; extended family and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Suffolk Christian Church on December 31, 2019 at 11 AM, with a reception to follow at the church. Burial will be private in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on December 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 PM in the R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 30, 2019
