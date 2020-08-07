1/1
Virginia Pyrch
Virginia Pyrch (79) fell asleep in the Lord the morning of August 5, 2020, in Virginia Beach, VA. She is survived by her husband Rev. Fr. Paul, three daughters Katya, Beth, and Faith, six grandchildren, and many loving family and friends.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 7 from 6-9pm at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts, Laskin Road chapel with a brief requiem service with limited capacity at 7:00 pm. The funeral will be Saturday, August 8th at Dormition of the Theotokos Orthodox Church at 11:00 am for immediate family with live-streaming of the service available for friends and extended family. A private burial will take place at a later date at Albert G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her loving memory to St. Vladimir's Orthodox Seminary at 575 Scarsdale Road, Yonkers, NY 10707. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
AUG
7
Service
07:00 PM
AUG
8
Funeral
11:00 AM
Dormition of the Theotokos Orthodox Church
