H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1416 Cedar Road 
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Virginia Quinonez, 88, of the 400 block of Flintlock Road, died April 4, 2019 in her home. Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Robert Font and Virginia Barbosa Font.Virginia was a Roman Catholic and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church where she was active with the Grand Group and was a Rosary maker. She worked for the New York Board of Education with over 37 years of service to New York City and was an avid Yankee Fan.Virginia was predeceased by her husband Ralph A. Quinonez and her daughter Magdelena Rosa. Survivors include her daughter Nila Quinonez, two sons; Ramon Betancourt, Jr. and his wife Daisy, and Daniel Betancourt and his wife Daisy. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren, five great great grand children and her faithful companion â€œBoogieâ€.A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Chesapeake. Burial will be at St. Stephenâ€™s Martyr Catholic Church Cemetery. There will be a Christian Wake service at the funeral home Monday evening at 6:00 p.m.The family would like to thank Dr. Cross and Barbara with Virginia Oncology Associates, Sentara PACE and Julie with Kindred Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion during Virginiaâ€™s Illness.Floral tributes or a donation to Prince of Peace Catholic Church are welcome. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Chesapeake Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 6, 2019
