J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Virginia Smith
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Morning Baptist Church
14502 Rivers Mill Road
Capron, VA
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Morning Baptist Church
14502 Rivers Mill Road
Capron, VA
Virginia R. Smith

Virginia R. Smith Obituary
Virginia R. Smith passed on February 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Willie Smith; daughters, Lizzie Warren (Nathaniel), Shirley Evans (Milton) and Vernice Kier of Virginia Beach, Patsy Fleming (Roddie) of Chesapeake, and Veronica Deans (Donald) of Newport News; sons, Emmette Smith (Doris) of Garner, NC, and Henry Smith (Esther) of Salisbury, NC; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service and services will held 11:00 AM, February 28, 2020 at Morning Baptist Church, 14502 Rivers Mill Rd, Capron. The interment in church cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020
