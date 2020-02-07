The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Raleigh Heights Baptist Church
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Clifton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Rae "June" Clifton


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Rae "June" Clifton Obituary
Virginia Rae "June" Clifton, 94, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo Ray Midgette and Mary Virginia Midgette. She was also predeceased by her husband, Maurice Edward Clifton, Sr., and her sister, Shirley Bagnall Bowman. June was a member of Raleigh Heights Baptist Church, where she served in various capacities for 75 years. She owned and operated June's Gift Shop.

Survivors include her daughter, Becky Woodruff (Kirk); a son, Ed Clifton; grandchildren, Sue Pelletier (Mike), Anne Dalton (Joe), Linda Woodruff, Trey Clifton (Brittany), Amanda Clifton (Dusty); great-grandchildren, David Pelletier (Katie), Zach Pelletier (Katharine), Jake Pelletier (Kelsie), Jack Dalton and Matthew Dalton; a great-great granddaughter, Maddie Pelletier.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Raleigh Heights Baptist Church, Chesapeake. A reception will follow the service at the church. The interment will be private in Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Saturday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.

Memorial contributions may be made to Raleigh Heights Baptist Church or to the Chesapeake Humane Society.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -