|
|
Virginia Rae "June" Clifton, 94, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo Ray Midgette and Mary Virginia Midgette. She was also predeceased by her husband, Maurice Edward Clifton, Sr., and her sister, Shirley Bagnall Bowman. June was a member of Raleigh Heights Baptist Church, where she served in various capacities for 75 years. She owned and operated June's Gift Shop.
Survivors include her daughter, Becky Woodruff (Kirk); a son, Ed Clifton; grandchildren, Sue Pelletier (Mike), Anne Dalton (Joe), Linda Woodruff, Trey Clifton (Brittany), Amanda Clifton (Dusty); great-grandchildren, David Pelletier (Katie), Zach Pelletier (Katharine), Jake Pelletier (Kelsie), Jack Dalton and Matthew Dalton; a great-great granddaughter, Maddie Pelletier.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Raleigh Heights Baptist Church, Chesapeake. A reception will follow the service at the church. The interment will be private in Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Saturday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.
Memorial contributions may be made to Raleigh Heights Baptist Church or to the Chesapeake Humane Society.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 7, 2020