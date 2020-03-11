|
|
Virginia S. Phillips, 97, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born in New York to the late Frederick Richard Sharp and Catherine Louise Sharp. Virginia was the widow of William P. Phillips and was the retired owner and operator of the Fair Meadows Private School in Virginia Beach.
Virginia is survived by two daughters, Kitty Ling and Margaret Vann; three grandchildren, William Phillip James, Meghan J. Hurt, and Kimberly L. Hanson; five great-grandchildren, Griffin James, Riley James, Porter Hurt, Sinjin Hurt, and Ehmilae E. Augustine; and one great-great-grandson, Dakota Augustine.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby Street, Norfolk, Virginia at 11:00am on Friday, March 13, 2020.
The family would like to thank Diana Blair Bauchman for her compassion and care during Mom's stay at Hearts @ Home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020