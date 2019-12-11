Home

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Moyock Assembly of God
Virginia Simon, age 88, went to be with her Lord on December 9, 2019. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Elmo (Bud) Simon and her son Donald Craft. Virginia is survived by her 4 daughters Bonnie Longworth (Darryl), Brenda Thomas (Ron), Patsy Adkins (Chuck) and Debra Jolliffe (Jay). She had 9 grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, and a supportive church family. She attended Moyock Assembly of God for many years. There will be a Memorial Service held at Moyock Assembly of God on Dec 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Dave Baldwin will be officiating. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to Moyock Assembly of God.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019
