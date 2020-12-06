1/
Virginia Simpson
Virginia Simpson, 102, passed on December 1, 2020 after a fulfilling life. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, George; parents; 3 brothers; and a special son-in-law, Lewis Morgan.

Virginia was best known for loving her family, church, homemaking skills, especially cooking, and her love of yard work and flowers.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Alyce Morgan and Norma Hoddinott and her husband, Tom (Virginia referred to him as her "wonderful son-in-law"). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Teresa Morgan, Bill Hoddinott and Karen Peron and her husband, Regi; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Sean, Maddy, Caroline, Jordan, Justin, and Ryan; several nieces and nephews.

We wish to thank her incredible caregivers Lynn Goddin and her husband, Greg. We also want to thank Dr. Jim Stewart, Dr. Barbara Sarris and their staff for the excellent care given to our mother. We express our sincere gratitude to Rick and Patty Mercer for always being available for her.

All services will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
