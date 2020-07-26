1/1
Virginia Thompson "Ginni" Allender
Virginia T. Allender died in the early hours of July 11 at the Sentara General Hospital, in Virginia Beach, due to complications from surgery on a broken leg. She was 95.

She is survived by her children: Neelie Sacharow, Matthew Allender, Mark Allender & David Allender.

When Virginia Allender retired from education in 1988, she decided to start a new career as a financial advisor, which she continued for about thirty years. Her focus was in retirement accounts for employees of the public school systems in Hampton Roads.

The family plans to host an event in the future to celebrate the life of Virginia, although no date has been set. There will not be a traditional funeral service. Anyone who wishes to express their condolences to the family would be encouraged to call Matthew Allender at 757-474-9192. The family would appreciate kind words more than a gift.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
