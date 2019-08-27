|
Virginia Tucker Hill, 92, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 in her home. Virginia was born July 30, 1927 in Washington, D.C. to Doris Evelyn Wood Tucker and Samuel Lee Tucker, Jr. In 1943 she graduated from George Washington High School in Alexandria, VA. She graduated from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA, (Chemistry, Psychology) in 1948.
She married Jackson D. Hill, Ens., of Portland, ME in 1949. They lived in many coastal areas of the east and west coasts and had a family of six girls.
In 1979, Virginia received a Master of Science in Social Work from Norfolk State University. She worked for the City of Virginia Beach Social Services, Chesapeake City Family Services, Navy Family Services (NFS) and Tidewater Psychiatric Associates. Virginia retired in 2000 at the age of 73.
Virginia was a life-long member of the Presbyterian Church and an ardent disciple of Christ. She was an active member of Bayside Presbyterian Church and served in many community activities including Westminster Homes of Tidewater.
She traveled many places yet family gatherings and individual visits with her loved ones were her favorite leisure activity.
Virginia was pre-deceased by her parents, Doris and Samuel Lee Tucker, Jr.; her sister Nancy Brooks; former husband Jack, brother-in-law Edward Johnson, niece Michelle Milligan Davis and granddaughter Lindsay Yarosh as well as many dear friends, and especially her two colleagues from Norfolk State: Mary Ellen Peterson and Nancy Miller.
She is survived by six daughters: Anne (Eric) Hill Baxter of Raleigh, NC; Alice Hill Murray of Virginia Beach, VA; Pamela (Jim) Tucker Gibson of Charlottesville, VA; Chelsea Elizabeth (David) Walker of Albuquerque, NM; Julee (Alan) Hill Yarosh of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Virginia Louise Hill of Charlottesville, VA; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, one sister June Garner, one sister-in-law Betty Johnson and 2 brothers-in-law: Fred (Marty) Hill and Richard (Meryl) Hill. She also had 13 nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
There will be a memorial service and short reception on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bayside Presbyterian Church, 1400 Ewell Rd. Virginia Beach, VA. On Saturday, August 31, 2019, family and friends are welcome to gather at 10:00am for a short graveside service and burial at Maplewood Cemetery, Gordonsville, VA. We will gather for a luncheon afterwards.
Charitable contributions to the First Candle/SIDS Alliance and/or the Epilepsy Foundation of America may be made in lieu of flowers. To express online condolences, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019