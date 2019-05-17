Virginia U. Cramer, age 95 of Chesapeake, Virginia died in her home May 14th passing away peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on March 22nd, 1924 to the late Guy Milton Appler and Hester Ann Appler. Virginia was an outstanding high school student focusing on journalism and school activities at Altoona HS where there were over 1,000 students in her graduating class. She lived a full, busy and active life with many interests but was particularly passionate about swimming and teaching. For over 30 years she initiated and lead the Portsmouth YMCA Arthritis and water therapy Aquatics programs helping literally hundreds of sufferers to achieve better physical and emotional outcomes. After high school and business school she married John W. Cramer in 1945 and was married for almost 70 years until he died in 2014. She lived in upstate New York, in Pennsylvania outside of Philadelphia and for the last almost 50 years in the Tidewater Virginia area. Virginia â€˜s interests included not only swimming and teaching (she was involved with numerous reading programs and educational vocations) but also flower arranging, gardening, astrology and travel including Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Left to cherish her memory are her son John V. (Van) Cramer and daughter-in-law Carolyn C. Cramer, three grandchildren George Kahn (Holly), Renee Weston (Mark) and John William Cramer as well as nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving Virginia are her sisters Joan Rice and Nancy Freeburn (Bob). The family and the YMCA will be holding â€œCelebration of Lifeâ€ events over the summer with more information to come as the plans are finalized. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Portsmouth YMCA designated for the Arthritis program. 4900 High Street West, Portsmouth, VA 23703. www.ymcashr.org/locations/ymca-portsmouth Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 17, 2019