Virginia Via Allman, 96, died in Portsmouth, VA on May 1, 2020 in her home surrounded by family.She was born in Critz, Virginia and was the daughter of the late James Lee Via and Ruth Cooper Via. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Cecil Elwood Allman and brothers, James Lee Via, Jr., Thomas Cooper, and William Ney Via. She was a devoted mother.Surviving are two sons, Cecil Elwood Allman, Jr., and Robert Lee Allman; sister-in-law, Frances Newbern Via of Blacksburg, VA and Catherin Via of Urbanna, VA; nephews, James Lee Via, III and John Tyler Via, both of Newport News, VA, Thomas C. Via and Christopher Via of Blacksburg; nieces, Elizabeth Via Turbyfill and Caroline Via, both of Blacksburg.Virginia graduated from Hardin Reynolds Memorial School in Critz, VA. She also graduated from Longwood College and received her Bachelor of Science degree. After teaching at Elkton High School in Elkton, MD for two years, she taught at Jefferson High School in Roanoke, VA for several years.She is a member of Green Acres Presbyterian Church and Fort Nelson Daughters of the American Relvolution.The family would like to thank the hospice chaplain and nurses for their dedicated care.A private service will be held and urn interment will follow at a later date in Critz Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Green Acres Presbyterian Church, 3135 Hanley Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23703. Condolences may be offered to the family at:I will praise Thee, O Lord, with my whole heart; I will show forth all Thy marvelous works - Psalm 9:1