|
|
Courtland - Virginia Whittemore Morgan, 76, passed away March 11, 2020 in Sentara Obici Hospital. Born in Richmond and raised in South Hill, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Madison Legge and Lucy Mae Legge. Virginia was a retired Peanut Inspector for The VA Department of Agriculture. She was a member of Boykins United Methodist Church and a former member of the Tarrara Woman's Club.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Jerry Curtis Morgan, a daughter Connie W. Poland (Chet), a son Stephen Whittemore, two grandchildren Robert Poland (April Gilley) and Richard Poland (fiancÃ©e Skylar Goodman), two godchildren Dee M. Clary and Jim Modlin, two special children Wesley Story and Hank Fuller, and two step-daughters Lynn Arnette (Doug) and Laura Darden (Everett) and their families
Virginia was better known as "Annie" to many of the children of the community. She opened her home and her pool to let the children come and play. Many of those children learned to swim there. Snacks, drinks, and fun activities were always available for the children. Annie made her home fun and safe. She supported the children in their athletic endeavors by attending many of their ballgames. Her favorite teams to cheer for were the Duke Blue Devils and any team for which her "children" played.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Boykins United Methodist Church with Rev. Kyle Bass and Rev. Michael Baugham officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 PM in Wright Funeral Home, Franklin and suggests that memorial donations be made to the Boykins United Methodist Church Building Fund, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or the Huntington's Disease Society of America. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2020