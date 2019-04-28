Home

PORTSMOUTH- Virginia Wikel â€œGinnyâ€ Burgess left this world on April 26, 2019. Ginny was born in Owosso, MI on September 18, 1927. She was predeceased by her first husband, Bobby Neal Wikel. She is survived by her children, Ira Wikel of Atlanta, Dana Moring (Jim) of Portsmouth, and Scotty Wikel (Charlene) of Chesapeake; three grandchildren, Jaimee Hadley (Darron) of Fairhope, AL, Cory Burgess (Becca) of Virginia Beach, and Leila Wikel of New York City; and three great-grandchildren, Maci and Reagan Hadley and Jade Burgess.Funeral services are private. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019
