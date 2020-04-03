The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Vito Traino Jr. Obituary
Vito Traino, Jr, 91, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away April 1, 2020.

He was born in Madison, WI, and he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

With arms opened and ready to greet him into heaven are: Loving wife, Maxine; Son, Robert Vito; Vito's parents; 6 brothers; 3 sisters; along with Maxine's parents; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; and granddaughter, Melissa Siverd.

Grieving to Honor his memory are his children, Anthonette Sheldene Traino, Tina Traino Hare (Kenneth), David Michael Traino, Sr. (Patricia), Sheryll (Traino) Robinson; his 9 Grandchildren, Kandice Traino, David Traino, Jr., Michelle Freeman (Michael), Angeline Baga (Michael), Melissa Stine (Stephen), Ravyn Dunbar, Anthony Vito Traino, Rachel Traino and Nicole Traino, and his 10 Great Grandchildren, Akayla Baja, Blake Freeman, Antonio Huskey, Cole Freeman, Audree Freeman, Adrianna Baja, Dylan Murphy, Angelo and Marcus Cinnerella and Immanuel Eads Stine. Vito was also blessed with numerous and precious Nephews, Nieces, Foster Children and Friends.

There will be a small private graveside service, and hopefully in June there will be a Celebration of Life held in his honor.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Tributes may be made to the Shiners Hospital for Children (Philadelphia) in the name of Adrianna Baja/Vito Traino

https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/philadelphia/ways-to-give

To share a memory or message of condolences with the family, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2020
