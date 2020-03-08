|
|
CHESAPEAKE - Vivian Elaine O'Shields Bizzell, 71, of the 1200 block of Jolliff Rd. passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she was born on August 5, 1948 to the late Bill and Beatrice O'Shields; and was a 1966 graduate of Cradock High School. After retiring as an office manager from Associated Naval Architects in Portsmouth, she went to work in the gift shop at the MacArthur Memorial in Norfolk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline Lee.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jimmy Bizzell; her son, Kevin Powell; two brothers, Charles O'Shields, Jr. and David O'Shields; a niece, Kristine O'Shields; two nephews, Sean O'Shields and David Bizzell; and a host of extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Olive Branch Cemetery by Rev. Waverly Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Portsmouth Humane Society.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020