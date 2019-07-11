|
|
90, of Colonial Heights passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Horace and Violet Oâ€™Neal Spence. Nita was preceded in death by her first husband, Linwood S. Hines, Jr. and husband, Garland J. Eanes. She was a retired federal employee from Bellwood and a current member of Second Chance Baptist Church in Petersburg. Nita is survived by her son, Linwood S. Hines, III (Debbie); granddaughter, Jennifer Hines; grandson, Dustin Hines (Tasha); great granddaughter, Heaven Roark; and great grandson, Linwood S. Hines, IV. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm prior to the service. Interment will be private at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, Virginia. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Second Chance Baptist Church, 2701 County Drive, Petersburg, VA, 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019