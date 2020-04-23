|
On April 17, 2020 Vivian Wiggins entered into eternal rest. She was born in Princess Anne County, VA on March 5, 1936 to the late Clarence Gatlin and Mary E. Smith. She leaves to cherish her memories a son, Charles Gatlin (Bernadette); 3 daughters, Martinee Torres (Freddy), Renita Gatlin; Sonya Cooper (Henry); 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing 4-8pm, Fri. at Beach Funeral Services. Funeral services will be private. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2020