BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Vivian G. Wiggins


1936 - 2020
Vivian G. Wiggins Obituary
On April 17, 2020 Vivian Wiggins entered into eternal rest. She was born in Princess Anne County, VA on March 5, 1936 to the late Clarence Gatlin and Mary E. Smith. She leaves to cherish her memories a son, Charles Gatlin (Bernadette); 3 daughters, Martinee Torres (Freddy), Renita Gatlin; Sonya Cooper (Henry); 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing 4-8pm, Fri. at Beach Funeral Services. Funeral services will be private. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2020
