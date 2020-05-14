Vivian Leigh Edwards, 79, of Peek Trail, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. A native of Wilson, NC, she was a retired clerk for Portsmouth Public Schools with over 40 years of service and a member of the Portsmouth Pilot Club. She was predeceased by her husband, Bobby S. Edwards and a son, Douglas Edwards.Vivian devoted her life to raising three kids and taking care of her beloved husband, Bobby. She enjoyed vacationing in OBX and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Recently she has enjoyed spending time with her friends at Sunstone Community.Survivors include two sons, Jeff Edwards and wife, Wendy of Chesapeake and John "Lou" Edwards and wife, Carla of Stony Point, NC; three grandsons, Jonathan Edwards and wife, Peyton, Andrew Edwards and Alex Edwards; and two great-grandchildren, Scott and Hallie Edwards.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 15 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Tom Potter. Viewing hours will be on Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Freewill Baptist Childrens Home, PO Box 249, Middlesex, NC 27557.