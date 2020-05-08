Vivian L. Elder
1946 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH - Vivian Lorraine Elder, 73, longtime resident of Bradley Ave. passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in a local hospital. She was born in Portsmouth on July 3, 1946 to the late Willie and Gretchen Elder; and attended Green Lakes Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday, May 11, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. Viewing hours will be on Sunday from 10 AM - 4 PM.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Viewing
10:00 - 4:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
MAY
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
