Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Vivian Rose Hodges

Vivian Rose Hodges Obituary
Vivian Rose Hodges, 92, passed away on January 31, 2020. She was born in Moyock, N.C., to the late Ennis E. Rose and Eunice Sawyer Rose. She was also predeceased by her husband Willie M. "Mike" Hodges and several siblings. She was a member and Deaconess Emeritus at Rosemont Christian Church and a longtime member and officer of the Niners Senior Club. Many will remember Vivian as an Avon salesperson.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, James R. Hodges and wife Laura of Chesapeake; Linda Burns and husband Benjamin of Palestine, TX; and Carol McKay and husband Donald of Argyle, TX; grandchildren Michael Hodges, Byron Hodges, Robert McKay, Jeffrey Balcom, Elizabeth Robson, Susannah Hogge and Rebecca Dodelin; great-grandchildren Brittany, Ryan, Vanessa, Dylan and Harper Hodges; Lily and James McKay; Brooke and Elaine Balcom; Josephine Robson; Baum and Decatur Hogge; and Warner and Zachary Dodelin. And siblings Clara Mae Phelps, Alma Rountree and Juanita Harris.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, from 4-5 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home. The funeral will be held February 10, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with a private burial in Moyock Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow at Rosemont Christian Church. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Rosemont Christian Church, 3505 Bainbridge Blvd., Chesapeake, VA, 23324.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2020
