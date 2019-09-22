|
Vivien F. Fingleton, 94, of Norfolk, VA, passed away peacefully September 18, 2019.
Vivien graduated from Kempsville High School and was an active member of Calvary Presbyterian Church. She committed her time to raising her family and serving the Lord. She will be missed but is now at peace in her heavenly home.
Vivien was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Fingleton. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Sharon Miller and her husband, Bob; son, Vincent Fingleton and his wife, Jo; grandchildren, Jeremy Miller, Wayne Fingleton and his wife, Jada, Jackie Fingleton and his wife, Christin, and Sarah Bonneval and her husband, Mike; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Patterson and Stephanie for the years of excellent care they provided to Vivien.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Memorial Park on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at Kings Grant Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Lynnhaven Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019