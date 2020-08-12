Vollie Jerome Fountain "Buddy," 65, left us August 5, 2020. Buddy, a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan, was born in March 31,1955, in Warner Robins, GA, to the late Jerome H. & Barbara Ann Fountain. He was predeceased by his brothers Victor, Van, and Vince Fountain. Buddy, the oldest of six kids, grew up in Deep Creek, where he was an all-around athlete, enjoyed playing pool, poker and bingo. Buddy was a good friend and mentor to many who loved him. He was the owner of Fountain Drywall and past member of Arigona Moose. Buddy is survived by his daughters Shannon Cahoon & Patricia Laumer (Paul); son Vollie Fountain; sis SuzAnn LaVine (Kim); brother Vance "Butch" (Vickey); granddaughters, Sevanna, Sierrah, Stormie, & Savanna; nieces & nephews, James (Nicole) Scotty, Adam (Cheyenne) Matthew, Corey (Lisa), Van (Hannah), and Kasey. A Celebration of his life will be held Friday, August 14, at 6pm, at the Portsmouth Moose Lodge Boy Scout cabin.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 12, 2020.