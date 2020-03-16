|
W. Dillon Krick, Jr., 62, of Portsmouth, VA, passed away on March 13, 2020.
Born in Portsmouth, he was a carpenter. He was preceded in death by his father, William D. Krick, Sr. Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Barbara P. Krick of Portsmouth; two uncles, Glen A. Pearce and wife, Helen Knickerbocker, of Sidney, British Columbia and Maurice A. Pearce and wife, Susan, of Chesapeake; and numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 16, 2020