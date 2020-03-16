The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens

W. Dillon Krick Jr.

W. Dillon Krick Jr. Obituary
W. Dillon Krick, Jr., 62, of Portsmouth, VA, passed away on March 13, 2020.

Born in Portsmouth, he was a carpenter. He was preceded in death by his father, William D. Krick, Sr. Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Barbara P. Krick of Portsmouth; two uncles, Glen A. Pearce and wife, Helen Knickerbocker, of Sidney, British Columbia and Maurice A. Pearce and wife, Susan, of Chesapeake; and numerous cousins.

A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 16, 2020
