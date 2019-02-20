W. Faye Salyard, 87, passed away on Feb. 18, 2019. She was born in Martinsville, VA to the late Charlie and Fannie Lowery. During Mrs. Salyard working years, she worked for Woolworth, Armour Meatpacking Plant, and the Naval Supply Center. However, her primary focus was raising her two daughters during her husbandâ€™s naval career. She was a devoted, longtime member of Bayside Church of Christ.She is preceded in death by her siblings, Graham Lowery (Hazel), Ann Keough (Kip), and Dorothy Shuey (Bill). Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald K. Salyard; daughters, Brenda Bartlett (Jim) and Debbie Grazel (Chris); grandchildren, Christopher Bartlett (Autumn), Jayson Grazel (Rebecca), Beverly Bartlett Becker (Mark), Carissa Grazel, and Mia Grazel; great-grandchildren, Emerson, Ellie, James, Grayson, Jasper, Beckett and Claire Noel; and many nieces and nephews.A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thurs. Feb. 21, 2019 at Bayside Church of Christ, 5025 Shell Rd, Virginia Beach. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. The family would like to extend a thank you to Medi Hospice and the staff of Our Lady of Perpetual Help for their tender, compassionate care. We greatly appreciate the visits and cards from friends and family over the years. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary