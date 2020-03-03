|
W. Stanley Weaver, 78, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Wille and Helen Weaver and son, Mark Weaver.
Stanley opened Weaver's Auto in 1969. He was one hard working dedicated man. He was a member of McAlister Masonic Lodge #185 and an active member of Holy Neck Christian Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Martha Weaver; son, Michael Weaver (Jessica) of Holland; sister, Phyllis McKaughan of Suffolk, VA; brothers, James A. Weaver and Donnie Weaver, both of Suffolk, VA; grandchildren, Madison, Layla and Harper and great grandchildren, Daniel and August.
A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Dave Meadors on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Holy Neck Christian Church at 3 PM with a visitation an hour prior to the service. Reception to follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Holy Neck Building Fund in memory of Stanley or to the family at an account at Bronco Federal Credit Union, 3075 Godwin Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23434. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2020