On Thursday, May 28th, 2020, the Casto family lost their hero. Coach. Rock. Savior. Father. Son. Brother. Pop-pop. Jokester. Comedian. Entertainer. Man of God. Wade Anthony Casto was born on December 5th, 1955 in Philadelphia, and went home with the Lord at a young age of 64. He spent the majority of his life in the Tidewater Area where he established Casto Electric. He touched the lives of many. He was a lover of nature, animals, travel, and the sound of his own voice. He lived for life's next adventure. He told anyone that would listen that he loved Jesus, and that he wanted to ride a donkey down into the Grand Canyon. Wade was known for his entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often. He had the gift of gab & always had a way of making people laugh & feel loved. Wade will be greatly missed.Wade is survived by his father, Joseph H Casto; 2 sisters, Paula Bunn & Kim Casto; 4 children, Jennifer, Debra, Tony, and Dana; plus 7 grandchildren. Friends & family are invited to a memorial visitation on Wednesday, June 17th from 4-8pm at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home on Princess Anne Rd in Virginia Beach. Family members will scatter his ashes in a private ceremony; Dad, we are taking you to the Grand Canyon! In lieu of flowers, please donate in his honor to his beloved Discover Church on Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake. (www.godiscover.church) Condolences may be offered to the family at: