Wade Preddy passed away on Friday October 16, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born on January 28, 1927 in Fuquay, N.C. to Dorsey and Fannie Preddy.
Wade was a young boy when his family moved to Portsmouth, where he lived for the rest of his life. He joined the Army at 17, claiming to be of age in order to enlist to fight for his country in WWII. His first job returning from the war was with Pine Grove Dairy. In 1960 he went to work for M.M. Crockin Furniture, where he worked for over 40 years.
Wade is predeceased by his son Stephen Preddy and brothers Bert and Randolph Preddy. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Barbara Preddy; brother Ben Preddy and sister Kitty Ray Britt; son Larry Preddy (Kathy); grandchildren Geoffrey Preddy, Mathew Preddy (Samantha), Katie Preddy and Bess Preddy; and great-grandchildren Skylar, Addison, Brooke, Jimmy, Liam and Caysen.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Olive Branch Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
.