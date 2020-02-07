|
Wallace "Wally" Woodrow Chadwick, Jr., age 67 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a 1970 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a 1975 graduate of the Norfolk Shipyard Apprenticeship Program. He was a member of the Fairview Heights Baptist Church. Where he was both a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. He was active in the Knights of Pythias Charity Lodge Number 10 and the Chesapeake Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. He was a charter member of the Law Enforcement United and enjoyed participating in their "Road to Hope" ride every year. He was a firearms enthusiast and enjoyed telling his many stories to anyone who would listen.
He is survived by Susan Howard Chadwick, his loving wife of 47 years; his daughters Amy (Jack) Peed and Rebecca (David) Poul; his son Wallace Woodrow Chadwick, III (Nicole); seven grandchildren, Lyndsey, Isaiah, Mackenzie, Kelsey, Erin, Addison, and Bailey; his mother Phoebe Edmondson Chadwick; three sisters, Phyllis, Margie, and Denise; one brother, Gary and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 3pm at Fairview Heights Baptist Church. 4704 Deep Creek Blvd, Portsmouth, VA. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the church fellowship hall. The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and hospital staff for the wonderful care that he received during illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either to Law Enforcement United (leunited.org) or Fairview Heights Baptist Church (in Wally's honor).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 7, 2020