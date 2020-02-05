|
CHESAPEAKE, Wallace Emmett Bateman, 84, passed to eternal life with our Lord, surrounded by family on January 28, 2020. He left this earthly life to dance with his bride of 60 years, the late Helen Bateman, whom he dearly missed since her passing in 2016. Emmett was born September 8, 1935 to the late Thelma and Audna Bateman in Russell County, VA. He is survived by two sons, Wallace M. Bateman (Janie) and David W. Bateman, grandchildren, Chelsea, Lindsey, Jessy, and Justin, great-grandchildren, Skyler, Jayden, and Zachary. He was the oldest of 12 children, survived by brothers Roy, Richard, Howard, and Lee Bateman, sisters, Evelyn Campbell, Julie Robinson, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by beloved siblings Ray, David, Josie, Darlene Hayter, and Vickie Ketron, and nephews Darren and Gayle Bateman. Emmett was raised in a coal camp in Southwestern VA. There wasn't much money, but lots of love. He assisted his mother caring for his younger siblings and spent summers on the farm until he enlisted in the Navy at age 17. He joined the Silent Service and was very proud of his submarine dolphins. At 22, he married the love of his life, Helen. He rose to the rank of E-9, Master Chief Petty Officer before retiring with 30 years of service. Soon after, he became NJROTC instructor at Warwick High School. He was extremely proud of his students. He wore the Navy uniform another 25 years at WHS before retiring once again in 2006. His greatest pride was becoming a Christian and a pastor. He was passionate about his ministry at local nursing homes. Emmett and Helen traveled throughout the US, Canada, and Europe. They loved to hike in the Blue Ridge mountains. They also enjoyed cruises. After being at sea in the Navy for nearly 15 years, he would still say, "I'm ready let's go." He always had a wonderful time with Helen! He loved his family, good food, and all genres of music. The service, "Graduation of Life", will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A reception through the evening will be held at the same location. There will be a committal service with full Military Honors at 10:00 am, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23434, Rev. Roy Bateman and Rev. Lee Bateman officiating. A special thank you to Dr. Scott Cross with Virginia Oncology and the physicians, nurses, and special people with Sentara Hospice. Master Chief is Clear the Conn.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020