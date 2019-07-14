|
|
Wallace Lee Nolker, 90, passed away Sunday July 7, 2019. A native of Baltimore, MD a longtime resident of Poquoson, he served in the US Navy, attended the Civil Engineering program at the University of Maryland, and served on the Board of Directors for The Lakes at Poquoson Home Owner's Assoc. Wally retired from the management consulting industry after 30 years of service.
Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Eva Nolker and brothers Donal and Richard. Wally is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Tonita Nolker; children, Buck Nolker and Melissa Nolker Pezzella; grandchildren, Colton Nolker, Sarah Smith Nolker, Keegan, Landen and Lorelle Pezzella; great-grand daughter, Talia Nolker; brother, Robert Nolker as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends. A celebration of his life to be held 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28th at the Poquoson Yacht Club. Claytor Rollins Funeral Home is providing services to the family. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019