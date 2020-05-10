Wallace Pernal Cotten
1938 - 2020
Wallace Pernal Cotten, 81 of Suffolk, Virginia transitioned on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence. Wallace, affectionately known as "Cotten", "Wally", or "Sonny" was born in Paterson, New Jersey in August 1938.

A proud Navy Veteran, Wally leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Shirley J. Cotten, sons, Drew Cotten, Shawn Cotten, and daughters, Leslie Cotten, and Shelley Cotten Byrd. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, two brothers, two sisters and beloved son, Tracey Everett Cotten.

A viewing open to the public will be held on Monday, May 11th from 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Crocker Funeral Home located at 900 East Washington Street, Suffolk, Virginia 23434. The funeral service for the immediate family will be held on Tuesday, May 12th at 11:30 am at the same location. The interment will take place immediately after the service at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery at 1:15 pm. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Viewing
2:00 - 7:00 PM
CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - Suffolk
MAY
12
Interment
1:15 PM
Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery
MAY
12
Funeral service
11:30 AM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - Suffolk
900 East Washington Street
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-7443
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 8, 2020
Cotten was a great fishing buddy and will be truly missed. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
James Cheek
Friend
May 7, 2020
God's blessings and comfort to the Cotten family ! Love Annette
Martha Bourgeois
May 7, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to my dear friend Shirley and the rest of the family. It was always fun to talk to Cotten and be around him. He was a very caring family man and a joy to talk to. I know he will be greatly missed by so many. But I hope the family takes some comfort in knowing that hes in Gods hands now. The entire family is in my prayers.
Connie Wilkerson
Friend
May 6, 2020
My prayers and condolences to you Mrs. Cotten and the family. Mr. Cotten was a caring, giving person and fun to be around and a great conversationalist. I enjoyed working with him on the various campaigns and will continue to miss him. He was a go getter in registering folks. Anyone that he came in contact, he made sure they were registered and then he would remind folks now dont forget to vote his heart was in the community and Helping whoever he could. The Suffolk Democratic Committee honored him with the well deserved, Community Hero Award!
Hes in heaven now, probably trying to register folks!
Rest my friend!

Michele C Faulk
Friend
May 6, 2020
Mr. Cotten was an amazing friend with amazing heart who always looked out for those in need. He loved to laugh, make jokes and spoil his dog babies. He made friends and connections everywhere he went. He definitely loved to tell his stories and adventures to anyone that would love to listen. I will miss you very much, Mr. Trouble Maker!!
Shannon Cortez
Friend
May 5, 2020
He was a kind & generous neighbor. I am thinking about his wife & family in this sad time.
Julie Hammond
Neighbor
May 5, 2020
he always treated everyone with kindness, no matter what, he's was always laughing, and had the best sense of humor! A very loving and giving individual, and not judgemental, kind words for everybody
Valarie Moore
Friend
May 5, 2020
He was a great person and a wonderful card player (SMILE)
Richie Windley
Friend
