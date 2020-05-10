Wallace Pernal Cotten, 81 of Suffolk, Virginia transitioned on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence. Wallace, affectionately known as "Cotten", "Wally", or "Sonny" was born in Paterson, New Jersey in August 1938.



A proud Navy Veteran, Wally leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Shirley J. Cotten, sons, Drew Cotten, Shawn Cotten, and daughters, Leslie Cotten, and Shelley Cotten Byrd. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, two brothers, two sisters and beloved son, Tracey Everett Cotten.



A viewing open to the public will be held on Monday, May 11th from 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Crocker Funeral Home located at 900 East Washington Street, Suffolk, Virginia 23434. The funeral service for the immediate family will be held on Tuesday, May 12th at 11:30 am at the same location. The interment will take place immediately after the service at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery at 1:15 pm. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store