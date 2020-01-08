|
|
Wallace Ramos, Jr., 91, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born in Honey Grove, Texas on July 29, 1928 to the late, Wallace and Della Martin Ramos. "Ramos" as he was known served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and Korea and retired as Chief Petty Officer. Following his retirement from military service he also retired from the U.S. Postal service and worked for the Virginia ABC.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years, Mary Lou Ramos; sons, Arthur W. Cullers (Erin) and Keith M. Cullers (Brenda); granddaughters, Brooke Smithson (Ryan) and Amber Cullers; great granddaughter, Callie Grose; great grandson Lincoln Miller as well as a host of extended nieces and nephews along with many other extended family members and friends.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Condolences may be offered online at
www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020