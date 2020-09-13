1/1
Wallace Roy Nash Jr.
Wallace Roy Nash, Jr., 83, went to be with the Lord on September 9, 2020.

He spent 23 years in the US Navy honorably serving his country before retiring First Class Petty Officer, and spent 10 years in civil service.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 58 years, Muriel Nash; son, Scott; daughter, Sharon (Doug); grandchildren, April (E.J.), Virginia, and Josh; great-grandchilren, Kaitlyn, Jeremy, Olivia, and A.J. He is also survived by his sisters, Eleanor (Hamilton) and Marjorie (Jairo); brother, Ricky; and numerous cousins that he loved dearly.

A graveside service will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434, on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
