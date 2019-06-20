|
|
Walter A. Ruppert, 97 passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was of the Catholic faith, a native of New York and a Naval Veteran of WWII.
Walter was predeceased by his wife Virginia D. Ruppert; his daughter Debra J. Ruppert and son-in-law Robert Carey. He is survived by his children Dawn M. Markleand her husband Glenn, Donna I. Carey, David I Ruppert, Sr. and Veronica, Richard L. Ruppert, Sr and Carmen; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 6 pm Thursday at Loving Funeral Home by Father Tony Morris. Burial will be at the Wallkill Cemetery in Middletown, NY at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 20, 2019