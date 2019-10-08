|
|
Walter Adam Serowik passed away October 2, 2019. Walter was born October 10, 1937 in Johnson City, New York. He was predeceased by his parents, Adam and Mary. He is cherished in memory by his wife of 47 years, Barbara; daughters Linda Lewis and Deborah Pratsis; grandsons John Lewis, Christopher Lewis (Jeanna); granddaughter Elizabeth Sharpe (Garry); great-grandsons Alexander and Evan Lewis; and special friends and son-in-laws Juan Lewis and Andreas Pratsis.
The Navy brought Walter to Norfolk where he lived for over 50 years. He retired from Walker & Laberge, and was a member of American Legion Tidewater Post 327.
There will be a graveside service at 11am October 15, 2019 at Albert G Horton Veterans Memorial Garden with US Navy honors to be rendered.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 8, 2019