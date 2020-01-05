|
The Reverend Walter Allen Whitehurst, 86, died January 4, 2020 in Virginia Beach. He was a retired United Methodist pastor. A native of Pungo, he was the son of John Walter and Elsie Mae (Williams) Whitehurst. He attended Creeds Elementary School and Oceana High School, graduating in 1951. He received his B.A. degree from Randolph-Macon College in 1955, served as a missionary in Chile for three years and graduated from Duke Divinity School in 1961.
Walt founded the Princess Anne Plaza United Methodist Church while also serving as pastor of Lynnhaven UMC, Virginia Beach, 1961-63. From there he went to Annandale UMC as associate pastor and in 1966, he and his family went to Chile as missionaries. They returned to Virginia in 1971 and he served as pastor of Providence-Whites Charge, Rustburg; Main Street UMC, Bedford; First UMC, Hopewell; Stratford Hills UMC, Richmond and Community UMC, Virginia Beach (Kempsville).
In 1995, Walt became Director of United Methodist Volunteers in Mission, Southeastern Jurisdiction, based in Atlanta, GA. He retired from that position in 1999 and he and his wife Betty returned to his beloved Pungo. In retirement, Walt served as associate pastor at his home church, Charity United Methodist, 2001-2006. He was also a consultant for Individual Volunteers with the United Methodist General Board of Global Ministries, 1999-2005.
After retiring from the Individual Volunteer program, Walt and Betty wrote a book, Following God's Call: Individual Volunteers in Mission about the experiences of many of the volunteer missionaries they had helped recruit, train and send. He later wrote five books known as the Pungo Tales series and loved selling his books at the Pungo Strawberry Festival and local venues. Walt served on the Virginia Beach Historic Review Board, where he was a strong advocate for Pungo Village preservation.
Walt is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Campbell Whitehurst, his sons, Rev. David Whitehurst and his wife Cherie of Bedford, VA and Bruce Whitehurst and his wife Genise of Richmond, VA, and his daughter Monica Whitehurst of Chesapeake; five grandchildren: Alison Whitehurst Martin (Alex), Anne Whitehurst Cantrell (Henry), grandson Carson Whitehurst and granddaughters Cameron and Caroline Whitehurst; by two great grandsons, Levi Cantrell and Blake Martin; his sister Elizabeth Whitehurst Bergesen of Virginia Beach and was predeceased by his sister Reba Whitehurst Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at Charity United Methodist Church, 4080 Charity Neck Road, Virginia Beach at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9th, with the Rev. David Ryu officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charity UMC Memorial Fund, 4080 Charity Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23457.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020