The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Driggers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Benjamin Driggers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter Benjamin Driggers Obituary
Walter Benjamin â€œBenâ€ Driggers AM1 (AW/SW), 32, of Chesapeake, VA passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. Born in Savannah, Georgia, he is the son of Julie Driggers Foster, Arthur Foster and the late Walter Dee Driggers. Survivors include his loving wife, Joy Driggers; children, Hannah and Austin; brothers, Don and Jonathan; as well as many beloved brothers, shipmates, and friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boozefighters MC. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now