Walter Bruce Bossuot, 71, passed away on January 18, 2020. He was a native of Chesapeake, born to the late Walter and Ola Bossuot. Bruce, aka "Frenchie", served his country and retired from the US Army; he served two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded two Silver Stars, one Bronze Star, and 2 Purple Hearts during his 26 year career. For 10 years after retiring from the military, Bruce was a long distance truck driver working for Snyder and later Penske. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Bruce also enjoyed collecting guns, knives, and coins. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. Bruce was predeceased by his loving wife of 26 years, Jane Elizabeth Jordan Bossuot; brother, Thomas Bossuot; and sister, Deborah Taylor.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Bruce Bossuot (Donna) and Brian Bossuot; brothers, Eddie Bossuot (Judy), and Perry Bossuot (Sherry); sisters, Joyce Owens (Marroll), Shirley Morris (Barney), and Bessie Mae Strickler; 5 grandchildren, Mallory, Ashleigh, Bryce, Caleb, and Carly; and 1 great-grandson, Weston.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the funeral home with entombment to follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020